Frank urges Buhari to take cue from COZA Pastor

ADVERTISEMENT

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to follow the example of the Senior Pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who stepped down from his position following allegations of rape against him.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, noted that since Buhari had been accused of rigging himself into office during the last presidential elections, the best thing would be for him to step down until the petition filed against him by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is decided by the Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) did to Nigeria during the last general elections amount to a grievous rape on our democracy. Therefore, Buhari must step down just like Pastor Fatoyinbo has done, pending the final determination of the ongoing petition by the Justices of the presidential election petitions tribunal and the Supreme Court.

“As a man who claims to have integrity, it is only normal that you (Buhari) step aside so that the judiciary can do its job without fear, favour or bias that could stem from the ongoing interference in the official activities of the Justices by agents of the executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political activist also called on all Nigerians, especially members of the civil society, labour unions and celebrities that spearheaded the protest at COZA last Sunday to apply the same pressure on the present government to step down, pending the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Frank alleged that the wholesale rigging of the last general elections had resulted in increase in crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other deadly security malady across the country.

He also lamented that the ongoing establishment of Ruga settlements all over Nigeria will lead to further rape, killings and maiming of innocent citizens in the country.

“Those who led protests against the COZA pastor that forced him to step down must also prevail on Buhari to step down, pending the outcome of the ongoing judicial process against his election because the allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo and Buhari are the same,” Frank declared.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App