Frank begs FBI to go after ‘Yahoo Yahoo politicians’ in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, to prevail on Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies to clampdown on politicians he identified as “Yahoo Yahoo politicians”, most of whom are currently in government.

Frank, while commending FBI and other international security agencies, said the “Yahoo, Yahoo politicians” in Nigeria were actually responsible for the breeding of internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa-born activist cited a situation where a governor, minister or any other government appointee, who was not rich before getting into public office, suddenly become stupendously affluent when leaving that office.

The political activist said untill the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC stopped protecting “Yahoo, Yahoo politicians”, both in government and out of government, it will be difficult to discourage the prevalence of internet fraud being perpetrated by some young Nigerians.

Reacting to a long list of young internet fraudsters released by the FBI recently, Comrade Frank, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said “corruption is gradually becoming one of the criteria to get appointment, especially under the current administration.

“The ‘Yahoo politicians’ are the role models of these ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’. Those in government today are not immune. They have turned Nigeria to the capital of poverty in the world.

“The ‘Yahoo’ appointees and governors will throw elaborate parties and dinners once they assume public office because they see it as an opportunity to loot the treasury.

“When you look at the antecedent of most of the members of recently inaugurated federal cabinet, majority of them have been guests of either the EFCC or the ICPC in the past. If those people are accorded such privileges, then, what is the government telling the young ones?

“In a country where about 90% of citizens are living in abject poverty, the ‘Yahoo Yahoo politicians’ in the National Assembly have no qualms budgeting N5.5 billion to acquire choice SUVs for themselves.

He, however, urged the FBI to help Nigeria in the fight against corruption by clamping down on the “Yahoo. Yahoo politicians” who brazenly steal public funds and run to oversea countries like United State of America and other European countries to enjoy their booty.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App