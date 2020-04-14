France considering Ligue 1 restart in June

ADVERTISEMENT

France is considering restarting Ligue 1 on June 3 or June 17, with the latter date more likely, sports daily L’Equipe has reported, citing a document from league organisers (LFP).

Soccer in France was suspended indefinitely last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron extended the lockdown in the country to May 11. The L’Equipe report said if the season resumed on June 17, teams would have to play every three days so the regular campaign could end by July 25, leaving time for relegation and promotion playoffs to be completed by August 2.

