France condemns attacks on UN mission in Mali

France has strongly condemned the May 18 attacks on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu and Tessalit, which claimed the life a Nigerian and injured several others.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the French embassy in Abuja, the embassy offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and wished those injured a quick recovery.

The republic also reemphasized their support for the Malian authorities on their efforts in fighting terrorism and supporting MINUSMA for their efforts in stabilizing Mali.

“The perpetrators of these attacks must be identified and held accountable for their acts,” the statement concluded.

