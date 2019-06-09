France 2019: Super Falcons record 17th defeat in World Cup finals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Falcons of Nigeria began the FIFA World Cup in France with a 3-0 loss to Norway on Saturday.

The goals were scored in the first half to condemn the nine-time African champions to their 17th defeat in World Cup finals.

Norway who had won six of their seven opening games at Women’s World Cups – made that seven in eight when Guro Reiten opened scoring in the 16th minute.

Just as the Nigerian side were beginning to settle down, Lisa-Marie Utland doubled their advantage through the hands of Tochukwu Oluehi into the roof of the net from a close range in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes after, it went horribly wrong for Nigeria and Osinachi Ohale as she poked the ball into her own net, after a cross from the right.

It was a bad night for the African champions as defender Faith Michael was carried off on a stretcher after being caught by team-mate Oluehi.

Norway, who had already been dominating the ball in the first half, continued that trend well into the second which left Nigeria very little time to do anything of note.

The latter did have several chances in the final 30 minutes though and Asisat Oshoala missed two chances in as many minutes that could have gotten her side on the scoresheet, and potentially back into the match. Ingrid Hjelmseth, Norway’s 39-year-old goalkeeper, had little to do as Nigeria struggled to carve out chances.

Super Falcons next match is against South Korea on Wednesday and will need to win it or face being knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup for the fifth consecutive time.

