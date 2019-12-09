Fowler bows out as FIRS chairman, thanks Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Tunde Fowler left the organisation on Monday after the expiration of his term.

While thanking President Mohammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to him to serve the nation, he tasked the service to not just collect revenue, but collect maximum amount of revenue for the benefit of all Nigerians.

A statement by the FIRS said Fowler stated this at the handing over ceremony to the Coordinating Director, Domestic Taxes Group, Abiodun Aina, at the FIRS headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

“Let me thank all of you who are here for what we have been able to do for our country. From the driver to the senior staff, everybody played a role. But with change, sometimes there is resistance.

“People will not understand the vision, will not understand the reason for the change. But hope in leaving FIRS, I’ve left behind something,

something positive, that each and every one of you can build on,” he said.

“There is nothing automatic about having a second term. Some of you might say it’s a big surprise. It a privileged to serve one’s country. And if you have the privilege of serving your country for one term and you believe you have done your best, you have to thank God for that,” he added.

President Buhari had, earlier in the day, ordered Fowler to hand over to the most senior director in the organisation after the expiration of his tenure.

