Fourteen die in Jigawa auto crash

Fourteen persons were reported dead on Saturday following an accident involving two commercial vehicles along Kano – Gumel road in Jigawa state, Daily Trust gathered.

Our reporter learnt that the driver of a Golf 3 wagon, who was travelling to Gumel from Kano lost control after its tyre burst, which led to a head-on collision with another on coming Golf 3 Saloon car at Garin Galla in Ringim local government area.

The two vehicles were aflame following the impact of the collision which made it impossible to determine the occupants of each of the vehicle.

Eight of the deceased, who were burnt beyond recognition died on the spot while nine others were rushed to the General Hospital Ringim, out of which six others were later confirmed dead.

The three surviving passengers, who sustained varying degrees of injuries were hospitalized for medical attention, it was learnt.

The Jigawa state Police Command spokesperson, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

He called on motorists to always check their vehicle worthiness before embarking on journey.

