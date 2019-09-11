Four vehicles plunge into Anambra river

ADVERTISEMENT

Four vehicles on Wednesday plunged into River Nnobi in Anambra state following multiple accidents.

The accident occurred along Ideani – Nnobi road in Idemili South LGA of Anambra state.

The vehicles involved in the accident include a Petroleum tanker, a Mercedez Benz lorry, a L300 bus and J5 bus.

Confirming the accident, the state’s Police spokesman, Haruna Muhammed, said the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, John B. Abang, has visited the scene of accident.

He said the Petroleum Tanker, MACK, with Reg No. LEH 37 XA, a Mercedez Benz lorry with reg XM 370 ENU, an L300 bus with Reg No. XG 680 FGG and a J5 bus with Reg No NH 148 ARL plunged into River Nnobi along with its occupants as a result of the accident.

He said Police patrol team led by the DPO of Nnobi Division visited the scene immediately, rescued the victims and rushed them to Moon and Fatima hospitals, Nnobi with the assistance of local residents.

He, however, stated that no life was lost in the accident, just as the nine victims were only injured.

According to him, the victims are responding to treatment, except one who was critically injured adding that he has been admitted at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

“The driver of the Mercedes Benz lorry one James Eze ‘m’ aged 30years of No 6, Eze lane Okpoko who was alleged to be the main cause of the accident has been arrested and his case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Muhammed said.

