Four vehicles plunge into Anambra river

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
Four vehicles on Wednesday plunged into River Nnobi in Anambra state following multiple accidents.
The accident occurred  along Ideani – Nnobi road in Idemili South LGA of Anambra state.
The vehicles involved in the accident include a Petroleum tanker, a Mercedez Benz lorry, a L300 bus and J5 bus.
Confirming the accident, the state’s Police spokesman,  Haruna Muhammed, said the Commissioner of Police, Anambra  State Command, John B. Abang, has visited the scene of accident.
He said the Petroleum Tanker, MACK, with Reg No. LEH 37 XA,  a Mercedez Benz lorry with reg XM 370 ENU, an L300 bus with Reg  No. XG 680 FGG and a J5 bus with Reg No NH 148 ARL plunged into River Nnobi along with its occupants as a result of the accident.
He said  Police patrol team led by the DPO of Nnobi Division visited  the scene immediately, rescued  the victims and rushed them to Moon and Fatima  hospitals, Nnobi with the assistance of local residents.
He, however, stated that no life was lost  in the accident, just as the nine victims were only injured.
According to him, the victims are responding to treatment, except one  who was critically injured adding that he has been admitted at the intensive care unit of the hospital.
“The driver of the Mercedes Benz lorry one James Eze ‘m’ aged 30years of  No 6, Eze lane Okpoko  who was alleged  to be the main cause of the accident has been arrested and  his case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Muhammed said.

