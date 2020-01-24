Four suspects held for kidnapping Ogun LG Vice Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Ogun State on Friday paraded four suspects for allegedly kidnapping the Vice Chairman of Remo North Local Government, Soniyi Taiwo.

The victim was abducted along Fidi-Ipara road area of the State on January 10.

The suspects paraded were Muhammad Abdullah, 25, Ibrahim Diko, 20, Gambo Abduallah 25, and Mohammed Sulaimon, 23.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Police Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson said that the suspects were arrested after technical and forensic investigation.

The police boss revealed that he directed the Divisional Police Officer of Isara Division to work in conjunction with other tactical teams in the command, a move that saw the victim rescued unhurt.

He said that no ransom was paid for the abductors.

But, our correspondent reliably gathered that the suspects collected the sum of N1.7million as ransom before they met their waterloo.

He said, “On the 10th of January, 2020, the comma d received an information about the kidnap of a newly nominated member of Remo North local government caretaker committee, one Hon. Soniyi Taiwo along Fidiwo-Ipara road while coming from an outing.

“On receiving the information, I directed the DPO Isara division to work in conjunction with other tactical teams in the command to ensure the rescue of the victim unhurt. In compliance with my directive, the team swung into action and embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which kidnappers were quickly geo-located.

“Having realized that the Police are closing in on them, the hoodlums released their victim but three members of the gang were subsequently apprehended as a result of intense combing of the bush where they were traced to. Their arrest led to the arrest of the fourth suspect who was tracked to Idi-Ayunre in Ibadan.

“I want to use this opportunity to sound a notice of warning to all would be criminals to either have a rethink or relocate from Ogun State as their refusal to do any of the two will lead them to total destruction because the command will be taking the battle to their door step.”

