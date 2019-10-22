Four Nigerians to watch out for as European competitions return tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions are returning this week for the Match Day 3 fixtures.

Of course, the best players in the round leather game will be on show once again.

And among these football stars are Nigerians who are helping their clubs in their push for European laurels.

Below are just four of Nigerians football stars expected to be lightning up the leagues this week:

Victor Osimehen (Lille)

The 20-year-old striker, brought in to replace Nicolas Pepe who moved to Arsenal at the start of the season, has set the French top league on fire with seven goals and two assists in just ten matches.

He is not doing badly in Europe as well as he had fired home a goal in two matches and Lille will be relying heavily on him when they lock horns with Valencia on Wednesday.

Lille are sitting at the bottom of Group H with no point after two matches while their opponents are sitting on the second spot with three points. They need a win to put their Champions League campaign back on track.

Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola “Fikayo” Tomori has become a mainstay at Chelsea’s defence this season after the arrival of Frank Lampard.

He has been in action six times in the Premier League this season and was also involved in the first two matches of the Champions League this season.

The hard-tackling defender will be needed at his best when the Blues travel to meet last season’s semi finalists, Ajax in one of Wednesday’s fixtures.

Chelsea are third on the log with three points while Ajax sit on the summit with the maximum six points.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge)

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, a striker with Belgian First Division A side, Club Brugge, will be in action with his club this week again.

Dennis has a good record in the Champions League already with three goals in six matches.

​Real Madrid came within minutes from being utterly embarrassed by Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Match Day 2 of the Champions League fixtures, after Los Blancos had failed to contain the 21-year-old forward.

Dennis fired in two goals to force the Spanish giants to a 2-2 draw.

Again, Club Brugge will be needing the Nigerian to be in his best form on Tuesday night when they face the French Champions, PSG.

Surprisingly, Club Brugge are sitting second on the Group A log with two draws in two matches and will be hoping to make an upset again, this time, against their French rivals.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka is one of the revelations after the 2019/2020 pre-season matches of Premier League side, Arsenal.

The Nigerian-born English professional footballer, who plays as a winger for Arsenal, is presently setting the Premier League on fire.

In fact, Saka’s starting spot now looks more secured than that of their £72m (Nicolas Pepe) signing.

Unai Emery described Saka as an “important player” after the Manchester United game and started him again in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

The academy graduate also kept his place when the Gunners played against Sheffield United on Monday night.

It is very certain that his club will need his pace and directness on Thursday when Arsenal host Vitória SC in their Match Day 3 Europa League encounter. They need to bounce back after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in their last Premier League encounter.

