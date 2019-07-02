Four Nigerian para table tennis players qualify for 2020 Paralympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Four players yesterday secured Nigeria’s qualification in the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games holding in Japan.

This feat was achieved at the 2019 Africa Para Table Tennis Championship holding in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Nigerians are; Victor Farinloye, Ahmed Koleosho, Tajudeen Agunbiade and

Olufemi Alabi

Farinloye will be debuting at the games after the Nigerian sealed his place in the men’s Class 8 after emerging champion at the tournament.

Also Rio 2016 Paralympian, Koleosho returned to the games after emerging champion in the men’s Class 3.

Sydney 2000 gold medalist, Agunbiade had an easy ride to the final in the men’s Class 9, where he defeated Egypt’s Hussein Hussein 3-1 to emerge as champion as well as secure his pass to Japan.

Alabi, also a Paralympian will be returning to the global sports fiesta in Japan after he had to work hard to beat South Africa’s Theo Cogill 3-2 to win the men’s Class 10 and booked his ticket to Tokyo 2020.

However, luck deserted Isau Ogunkunle who was aiming for his debut in Tokyo as the Ogun State-born national champion in the men’s Class 4 narrowly lost to African champion – Egypt’s Mohamed Sameh Eid Saleh.

Ogunkunle has earlier in the group stage defeated the Egyptian 3-2 but in the final, the experience of the veteran came to fore as he claimed the title at 3-2 to secure a place at Tokyo 2020 to become the first African para table tennis player that will be featuring in five Paralympic Games.

