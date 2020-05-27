Four more positive COVID-19 tests as Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

ADVERTISEMENT

Four more people at three English Premier League clubs have produced positive findings for the coronavirus following the latest round of tests, it was announced Wednesday.

The Premier League added that Monday and Tuesday saw 1,008 players and club staff tested for COVID-19.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Wednesday’s announcement meant there had been just 12 positive cases from a total of 2,752 tests since the Premier League players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.

Last week an unnamed Bournemouth player tested positive, with the south coast club saying his identity would not be revealed because of medical confidentiality.

Among those who produced positive findings in the first round of testing were Watford’s Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan

For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60.

The Premier League said it would not reveal specific details regarding clubs or individuals who had returned positive findings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Premier League clubs voted to return to contact training as the English top-flight took a significant step towards restarting in June.

The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool just two wins away from sealing the title.

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week but they have moved to stage two of the “return to training protocol”.

“Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so,” the league said in a statement. (AFP)

