Four killed in cattle rustling attempt in Kaduna village

A young palm wine tapper, Yanbuwat Gimba of Agban Kagoro in Kaura Local Government Area was reportedly killed by three suspected fulani cattle rustlers around 5:0am on Thursday.

The deceased was reported to have ran into the rustlers on his way to perform his routine duty of palm wine tapping and was murdered on the spot.

The sad development which occurred at a river bank along Kagoro-Gidan Waya road created tension in neighbouring villages.

An eye witness who sought anonymity said the rustlers who came in a J5 bus and motorcycle carted away three cows belonging to a member of Civilian JTF, Boniface Yakubu in Agban, Kagoro but two out of the three ran out of luck as they were apprehended by locals around the area when they headed towards the parked bus with the rustled cows.

The two apprehended rustlers, the bus and motorcycle have since been handed over to the Kafanchan Area Command of the Nigeria Police.

When contacted, the Chairman Caretaker Committee, Kaura Local Government, Dr Katukah Bege Ayuba confirmed the incident and explained that three cattle rearers, Adamu Yoman, Pusa Yoman and Abagu Yoman and two of their cows were killed shortly after the aforementioned incident in a reprisal attack.

Dr Katukah said out of the three cattle rearers killed, one was Fulani and the other two were Ganawuri, Christians by faith and all children under the care of a Fulani man in Tafan Gida village.

He said the corpses were retrieved and the Fulani boy was buried while the two kept in a morgue.

The Kaduna Command PPRO did not reply to the message sent to him by this reporter.

