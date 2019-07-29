Four injured in Lagos building collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons on Monday sustained varying degree of injuries when a two-storey building at 30 Ososa Street, Bariga, Lagos suffered partial collapse.

They comprised of three children (twin sisters and their brother) of the same parents and another boy from a different parent.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Maintainance Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the agency received a distress call from residents of the area.

“And on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building at the aforementioned address partially collapsed injuring four children two girls (twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy (with bruise).

“Further investigation revealed that the building had some cracks on the section that collapsed.

“The landlord (Pa Ayilara), who initially refused all entreaties to be moved out, was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

“The building was condoned off after all the residents have been evacuated by the emergency responders,” Osanyintolu said.

