Four injured in car crash as PDP protesters storm Abuja over Imo

Four persons have sustained various degrees of injury when one of the vehicles conveying some PDP protesters lost control and went into another vehicle in the convoy, Wednesday morning in Abuja.

Our reporter who witnessed the event reports that the protesters left the Legacy House, Maitama, the PDP Presidential Campaign Office and were heading towards the federal Secretariat when the event happened.

Some of the protesters in the vehicle who jumped out sustained serious injuries.

One of them alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The four names could not be completely ascertained at the time of filling this report but two of them who spoke with our reporter gave their names simply as Musa and Yusuf.

PDP leaders across the various organs of the party and their supporters are protesting the verdict of the Supreme Court which sacked a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, and ordered the swearing in of the APC candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the state, Hope Uzodinma.

