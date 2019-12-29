Four injured in auto crash at Kwaita village

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons were seriously injured in a motor accident which occurred on Monday evening at Kwaita village, on the Abuja-Lokoja express way.

A witness said the accident happened around 5:47 pm when a Nissan car with registration number BWA 615 AH, on speed suddenly lost control and crashed into a ditch. Four persons were left with various degrees of injuries from the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the injured, including the driver, were evacuated by the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and taken to a hospital at Kwali.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

When contacted, Yangoji unit commander of FRSC, Assistant Corps Commander, Joseph Ezeh, confirmed the accident, attributing it to over-speeding.

He said the four injured persons, comprising of three male adults and one female were taken to Kwali General Hospital for medical attention.

He further disclosed that a driver was also injured in another accident which occurred that same evening in another motor accident at Anini village, on the same road.

The FRSC commander said the accident happened around 6:12 pm when another Nissan SUV with registration number XA 664 MTT, on top speed veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. He said the injured driver was taken to Kwali General Hospital for treatment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App