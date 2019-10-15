Four govs, ministers, storm Katsina for town hall meeting on security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal ministry of information has convened a special town hall meeting on security especially as it affects banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

The meeting currently holding in Katsina state would provide a platform for the state governors on the front-line in security issues to highlight their achievements.

The states billed for the town hall meeting were Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna. Their respective governors are to address the meeting.

Daily Trust reports that the idea for the town hall meeting was conceived by the ministry to bridge communication gap between the government and the citizenry and also keep better informed policies of the federal government.

Details later”……

