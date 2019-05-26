Four escape death in Imo building collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons narrowly escaped death in Owerri, Imo state on Sunday when a two-storey building collapsed.

The incident happened at about 4:30pm at No. 10, Amaram Extension Street, which is less than a kilometre to Dan Anyiam Stadium, the venue of an inter-denominational church service held as part of activities marking the inauguration of the state governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha.

Rescue workers were cleaning up the place as at the time our correspondent visited the scene.

Among the persons rescued, according to a police witness, was a female occupant, who was pulled out of the debris.

One of the lucky survivors, who identified himself as Paul, told newsmen that he had to jump out of the building after he noticed an unusual noise.

He said luckily for him, immediately he jumped out, the building caved in.

