Four corpses found in Taraba kidnappers’ den

Four corpses were found at a forest in Taraba State, Daily Trust gathered yesterday.

The corpses were suspected to be those of ten passengers abducted by kidnappers along Wukari-Jalingo road last month.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims were traveling to Jalingo from Wukari and were abducted at Bantaji and taken into the forest.

It was further gathered that since the abduction of the passengers including their driver, Adamu Wukari, no information was got about their whereabouts.

A source in Bantaje, Mallam Musa Hamisu, told Daily Trust yesterday that a vigilante group which went searching for the victims found four bodies including that of the driver on Wednesday.

The driver was buried by his family on Wednesday while the other three corpses are still in the forest. They were yet to be identified while the remaining six persons are still missing.

In Wukari, Mallam Idi Ibrahim, a relation of the late driver, Adamu Wukari, told Daily Trust that a vigilante group in Bantaje found the corpses in a forest between Borno-Kurukuru and Suntai Daji.

According to Ibrahim, the driver ran into a road block mounted by gunmen along the road at Bantaji. Adamu and the passengers were abducted and taken into the forest.

“Since when Adamu was abducted early February, no news was heard of his whereabouts until Wednesday when his body and those of the three others were found in the forest,” Idi said. He said they were buried at about 6pm on Wednesday in Wukari.

Further findings revealed that the kidnappers’ den is located in a forest at the boundary between Gassol, Wukari and Donga local government areas.

A source from Borno-Kurukuru village, Bello Sani, told Daily Trust that the vigilante group went into the forest and chased away the kidnappers after finding the bodies. The source said the kidnappers used the location south of Borno-Kurukuru to Suntai Daji as their den.

He said bottles of different drinks and other items were found in the den but the kidnappers escaped to a mountain in the area.

The police spokesman in Taraba State, DSP David Misal, said the police had not received any information on the discovery of the corpses.

