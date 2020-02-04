Four burnt to death in accident along Zaria – Kaduna road

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons on Tuesday lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at the Dumbin Rauga axis along the Zaria – Kaduna road in Kaduna state.

The Assistant Corps Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria Unit, Abubakar Murabus Tata, confirmed this to Daily Trust.

Tata said the accident occurred when a trailer, which was on high speed, attempted to dodge a pothole but skidded and rammed into a Toyota Hiace bus that was carrying 10 persons.

He said one person was burnt beyond recognition; one was burnt to death while the remaining two died on the way to hospital as a result of burn injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He added: “Presently, six persons are receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“There were only two persons in the trailer; the driver and his boy. Both of them survived. The casualties were all passengers of the bus. We received a distress call around 12:30pm and we ran to the scene and evacuated the victims.

“Motorists need to be patient since we all know that the road is undergoing reconstruction.

“However, we record accidents on that road almost on daily basis and lives are involved. From what we have discovered, the accident was caused by over-speeding.”

Unconfirmed reports said that one of the victims was a journalist and was one-time the Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna state chapter.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App