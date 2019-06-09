Four arrested as bandits kill 25 in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested four suspected bandits, including their informant, a woman who was said to have disguised as mad woman shortly after bandits attacked and killed 25 people in three villages of Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

Rabah had been experiencing armed bandits’ attacks in recent time with tens of people losing their lives while many were rendered homeless.

The most recent attack took place in Rukunni, Tsage, Gi’ire and Kalfu villages around 5pm on Saturday and lasted till Sunday’s morning.

The attackers were said to have carted away hundreds of cows and sheep.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, who confirmed the attack said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Kaoje added that among the suspect was a woman who was disguising as a mad woman and has being feeding the bandits with information about their target.

He added that investigation was ongoing to fish out other attackers.

While condoling with the victims and the district head of Rabah, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal reassured them that the government was working assiduously to end banditry in the state.

The Chairman, IDPs’ Welfare Committee, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said relief materials were taken to the victims yesterday.

