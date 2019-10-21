Founder of Kaduna rehab centre granted bail

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of Niga Rehabilitation and Skill Acquisition Centre, Malam Lawal Yusuf Muduru, has been granted bail by Kaduna State Police Command few hours after his arrest.

Daily Trust gathered that the founder was released after the police raided his centre located at Kwanar Gurguwa in Rigasa Igabi Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Daily Trust first broke the story on the raid carried out by the police on Saturday morning where they evacuated 147 inmates from to the centre.

The founder, who confirmed his release to our reporter on phone, said, “Yes, I was released yesterday (Saturday) evening by the police. I’m now home with my family”.

Daily Trust gathered that there was jubilation in the community when he arrived home on Saturday evening.

When contacted, the Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed his release, said he was granted bail to return on Monday.

“Yes, he has been granted bail but will return tomorrow (Monday”,” said DSP Sabo.

It would be recalled that Governor Nasir El’rufai was with the police team that raided the centre on Saturday morning.

The inmates evacuated were taken to the Hajj Camp where their details were taken by officials of Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

