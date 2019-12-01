1000 ex-prostitutes, widows, train in vocational skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of less-privileged and needy in Nigeria have expected to benefit from this year’s Market Square, sponsored by popular Humanitarian, Dr. Yolanda N. George-David, also known as Aunt Landa.

The Aunt Landa Market Square tagged the “H.O.P.E” Hold On Pain Ends is a free Market Square where the needy gets everything absolutely free.

The programme which is under the auspices of Auntlanda Bethel Foundation was targeted at minimizing poverty in Nigeria.

According to George-David and Fair Chairman of the Market Square and popular comedian, Alibaba, the MarketSquare is scheduled to hold on the 21st of December in Lagos.

Besides the foundation has trained over 1000 Nigerians in the Aunt Landa Tertiary Academy. Those trained included Widows, Single-Mothers, Unemployed Graduates, Ex-Prostitutes, Ex-Prisoners, Survivors with Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse.

Speaking with newsmen, George-David said, “We are delighted about this year’s Market Square as it promises to put smiles on the faces of the needy family and remind them to Hold On because Pain Ends.

According to recent report, Nigeria currently has about 90millon people living in extreme poverty which means roughly half of the Nigeria population are living on less than N700 a day. The root of poverty lies the deprivation of people’s access to basic necessities such as food, healthcare and sanitation, education and assets”.

She said the Market Square would feature different exciting activities including comedy, gospel music, games, dance, food, drinks, as well as doctors to attend to those in need of medical attention at the Aunt Landa Market Square clinic.

Speaking on the graduation from the academy, the King of Comedy, Alibaba who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Auntlanda Free Tertiary Academy disclosed that in the last training cycle, over 1000 Nigerians who needed second chances have taken various vocational training courses for free.

He said, “Every graduating student has a story; widows, single-mothers, unemployed graduates, ex-prostitutes, ex-prisoners, survivors with domestic violence and sexual abuse in the history and a collection of very determined survivors. I am proud of them that in spite of where they were when they met me, they chose to fight and rewrite their stories.”

