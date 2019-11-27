Foundation renders free medical services to 6000 people in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 6,000 indigent persons in Jigawa state benefited from a free medical outreach sponsored by a non- governmental organization, Nasiru Haladu Danu (NHD) Medical Mission Foundation.

“From my view, no achievements or anything good the government is willing to create from this tax they want to impose on us. I have been into NAPEP business for the past ten years but I have gained nothing from the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further opined that the government should do the needful by suspending the proposal if at all they want to protect the interest of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Similarly, Mallam Muktar, another tricycle operator, said considering the economic situation of the country, the new tax policy had no benefit to the society and would make their business less profitable.

“I see no advantage which this tax policy will bring to our society apart from unnecessary pressure to the tricycle riders,” he said.

In contrast, Mallam Usman Hashim described the policy as a welcomed development.

He said if implemented appropriately, the policy would boost the internally generated revenue of the state.

“It is only hope that the revenue will be used in providing developmental projects across the state. The government should also provide a room whereby the tax they will collect from us will be used to improve our business because we have a lot of expectations from the government,” Hashim said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App