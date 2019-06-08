Foundation organises workshop on voters education for trainers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Westminster foundation for democracy (WFD) has organized a one day training on voters education in furtherance of a better democratic system in Nigeria.

The training, held in Abuja, was oraganized in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to learn and review the impact and progress of the voters education program in the last general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Adebowale Olorunmola, the country representative of WDF, commended the cooperation of INEC and NYSC in actualising its goal and vision of strengthening democracy in the country through efficient and effective electoral process.

He said: “In support of the electoral process, whether we can measure it or not, we were a part of the process and we were a part of the success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The WDF had, in November 2018, initiated the voters education program in collaboration with INEC and NYSC in a view to create more awareness of the electoral process in Nigeria.

The voters education program was further incorporated into the NYSC scheme as a community development service (CDS) group. The CDS group is currently present in the FCT, Imo and Osun States with plans of establishing it across the 36 states of the federation.

The organization, INEC and NYSC appreciated the effort of the Nigerian corp members for their enthusiasm and participation in the voters education program and the role they played in the last general elections.

During the training, a review of the impact of the voters education sensitization and awareness creation program before and during the last general elections showed positive outcome in the states they were carried out.

The organization further made plans with INEC and NYSC on how to implement this program in the remaining 33 states of the federation, arguing that it will be an effective tool in subsequent elections.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App