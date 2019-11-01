Foundation organises workshop for young Nigerian politicians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Westminster foundation for democracy (WFD) in partnership with a network of young Nigerians in politics with Values (PWV) has organized a 2-day workshop for young volunteers interested in participating in politics.

The workshop which held in Abuja, held a master class to train 40 young Nigerians interested in politics in promotion of values in governance, politics, and campaign.

The Country representative of the foundation, Adebowale Olorunmola admonished participants that there is a need to change the narrative on how politics should be played in Nigeria.

He said, “Politics with values campaign is targeted at promoting positive values in Nigeria’s politics against the backdrop of the need to advocate for change in the values that have pervaded the entire process since the return to democracy in 1999”.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamiabila, who was represented by the Vice-Chairman of the Young Parliamentarians Forum of the National Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Obanikoro, also encouraged the participants to seize the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

