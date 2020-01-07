Foundation gives scholarships, empowers widows in Jiwa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yakubu Karshi Foundation (YKF) has given scholarships to orphaned students learning at various schools and also empowered some widows in Jiwa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Yakubu Saidu Karshi, while presenting sewing machines and undisclosed cash to the orphaned students at a ceremony in the area on Sunday, said he decided to key into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s policy of poverty alleviation and human capacity building by giving support to the widows and orphans as well as the vulnerable ones in the society.

Represented by his wife, Hajiya Rukaiya Yakubu Saidu, said he decided to give out from the little one God has given him to support the less privileged ones in the society.

He said it was important to reach out to the less privileged to make them productive in the society.

According to him, said the essence of the empowerment is to liberate the orphans, widows and youths from the growing ratio of unemployment and poverty in the council.

He, however, stated that most of the beneficiaries of the empowerment have undergone training, which he said was organized by the foundation before presenting working tools to them to help them become self-reliant.

He added that the beneficiaries of scholarship cut across primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, which he said was aimed at enhancing them to pursue their educational career.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our reporter expressed gratitude and promise to utilize the equipment judiciously.

City news reports that among the items given to the beneficiaries included, sewing machines, designing machines, and clothes.

