Foundation empowers women with social media marketing, SMEs skills

A Non Governmental Organisation, the Amdalah Africa Foundation (AMDAF), has hosted a social media marketing and publicity training for women in Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) with a view to grow their businesses and stimulate profits.

At a programme, tagged: “Isla and Friends Hangout” in Lagos, a creative writer and content developer, Khadijat Tebun said whereas many women are now having access to digital tools while also being active on social media, not many have been able to harness the inherent opportunities to market their products and services as well as boost their incomes.

“This is regarded as the tech-age that requires us to know a lot. We all have phones and there is nothing wrong if we make the phones to expand our knowledge base on businesses, make Google our friends, ensure that we use our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as platforms to generate attention and with many followers on those platforms, the products and services being marketed gain more recognitions.

“Above all, we must be strategic. Strategic in the sense that, we can chose whatever innovative approach to pass across our message, either by being controversial or by doing unusual stuffs. Whereas having large following is good, the quality of our followers is even more important.

“Those you are following must also be those who can add value to you. But most importantly, we must always create contents that not only earn attention but be able to sustain such and influence patronage,” Tebun said.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the Top Bounty International Creations, Kudirat Balogun, took the participants through basic skills in makeup artistry, as well as other aspect of beauty management and commercialisation.

Earlier, the Founder, AMDAF, Islammiyah Saudique Ayaba-Kadejo said the idea behind the initiative is aimed at awakening women to numerous opportunities that can better improved their businesses.

