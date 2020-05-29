Foundation donates to 15,000 Zamfara households

ADVERTISEMENT

The Belmat Brothers Foundation said it has distributed palliatives, funds and essentials items to over 15,000 households across 14 local governments Ares of Zamfara State, in response to the hardship caused by the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the president, Ibrahim Bello Matawalle, said the foundation has distributed palliatives in the form of food items to over 15,000 vulnerable households.

He said, “The palliatives include rice, garri, beans, groundnut oil, dried cat fish, tomato paste, pasta and cash. Our representatives and partners in each local government received 1,000 palliatives to distribute.

“During this pandemic, it was essential to redefine our goal to help out anyone in need, to fight the existing and emerging crisis of hunger and malnutrition that we see rising at home and around the country; and to help families, and vulnerable communities get through this moment,” said Matawalle.

The Foundation, founded over six years ago by six brothers, is helping individuals and families with more to ease the pain of the Coronavirus pandemic.

