Foundation donates tailoring centre, sewing machines to Ogun inmates

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Habiba foundation has donated a tailoring centre and seven sewing machines to the inmates of the Oba correctional centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The foundation also donated a borehole and ultra modern mosque to the juvenile detention center, Borstal institution in Adigbe.

While handing over the tailoring centre and sewing machines to the correctional home authority, the Founder of Habiba foundation, Engr. Rasheed Sumola said the gesture was to support the efforts of the government.

He explained that it became imperative to provide a means of livelihood for inmates so that they would not become a threat to the society after leaving the correctional facility.

Sumola added that the foundation is concern about how they can reintegrate the inmates back to the society and make them useful for themselves.

He said, “This was done so that we can give our brothers(inmates) here something they would be doing after they leave this place and they will not become a nuisance to the society.

“We are giving them this tailoring centre with some sewing machine so they can have a means of livelihood.

“We have employed a tutor that would be training them on how to sew cloth and other things that has to do with tailoring.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Controller in charge of the Oba correctional centre, Shuaib Ayodeji commended the foundation for its continuous supports for inmates.

Ayodeji noted that the collaboration with the foundation has brought development to the correctional home.

He submitted that the tailoring facilities would provide the inmates to have something they would be doing after leaving the prison.

He said, “I feel fulfiled that during my tenure, we have this kind of situation here.

“When I came on ground, I met barely nothing, but with my patience and collaboration with different organizations within and outside the state, we have been able to do so many things.

“With one or two machines we are having before now, some of them have showed enthusiasm to learn and I believe with these new machines, we are having a larger population coming to learn and we are happy about this.”

