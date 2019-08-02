Foundation donates computers to Borno Police to tackle violence against women

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Law Enforcement Education (CLEEN) Foundation, an NGO, has donated computers and other office materials to the Borno State command of Nigeria Police Force to strengthen efforts at fighting violence against women in the society.

Presenting the items on Friday in Maiduguri, the Director of CLEEN, Dr. Benson Olugbuo, said the gesture was in a bid to help the police in their job of protecting lives and property.

A spokesman of the foundation, Mr. Gabriel Akinremi, in a statement quoted Olugbuo as also explaining that it would help to form a data base of reports on violence against women and children in the state.

Olugbuo who was represented by the CLEEN’s Programme Manager, Ms. Ruth Olofin, said that the NGO had trained 60 policewomen with prerequisite capacity and skills to handle cases of rape and other gender abuse.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu, reiterated the commitment of the command in fighting all forms of crimes including gender based violence.

Aliyu, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Mr. Tolani Alausa, said the command was constantly challenged with parents of victims who do not want to prosecute rape offenders in court due to stigma.

He urged the NGO to sensitize the populace to seek justice to their children whenever their civic right was violated.

