Foundation distributes zakat to needy in three states

The Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has donated cash, items and empowerment packages, to 142 Muslims beneficiaries in three states.

A spokesman of the foundation, Mallam Ismail Yusuf, said the distribution ceremony was held recently in FCT, Niger and Nasarawa states.

“The ceremony witnessed the distribution of empowerment materials such as sewing machines, vulcanizing machine, grinding machines, shoe making machine, freezers, barbing equipment, baking equipment, knitting machine among other things.

“Also was disbursing of funds to the poor, sick and needy in the society to cater for their welfare, education and medical among other things. The distribution cut across different Islamic societies in Abuja and its environs which include Sisters of Jannah (SOJ), Women in Dawah, FOMWAN, Abuja Muslim Forum (AMF), The Muslim Congress (TMC), Al-Muminaat, AFEMAI, Nawairudeen and NASFAT among others,” Yusuf said.

