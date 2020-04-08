Foundation distributes relief items to FCT, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun residents

  1. Home
Published Date

The Mona Audu Foundation has distributed some relief materials to vulnerable people in Abuja, Kogi, Lagos and Ogun States to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The convener of the foundation, Zahrah Mustapha Audu, yesterday in Abuja said the gesture was to assist the Federal Government in fighting against the spread of the COVID-19  and alleviating the pains of the citizenry.

She said the initiative had young volunteers who reached out to poor communities outside the city centres with special focus on women and children.

 

