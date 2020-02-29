Foundation decries violence against women

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development has decried the prevalence of violence against women and girls and harped on need to find strategies to end the menace in Sokoto State.

The Director of Programme of the foundation, Alhaji Aminu Inuwa made the remark at a one day pre-project roundtable on the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project.

The project is tagged “Male Engagement programme for Gender Based Violence (GBV), Sexual Right and Reproductive Health Right (SRHR) and Harmful Practices (HP).”

Inuwa said there is need to enhance response toward eliminating violence against women and girls in the society.

The Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali-Juñaidu, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, tasked the participants to fear God and ensure beneficial provisions that would assist the society at large.

Dr Mairo Hassan, from Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Usamu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, highlighted the need for proactive measures to assist the survivors.

The District Head of Gaji, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi expressed concern over the plights of categories of women underscoring the need to promote social justice and equity.

The Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya A’isha Muhammad, said the ministry was partnering relevant agencies on to tackle the sexual abuse and violence.

