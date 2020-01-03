Forum donates science labs to schools in Lokoja, marks 10th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

A Lokoja-based Danko Development Forum in Kogi State has built and donated science laboratories to some schools within the area.

The benefiting schools include Government Secondary school, Kabawa and Al-ansar Secondary School, New Layout, all in Lokoja local government area of the state.

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Mund, who disclosed during the 10th Anniversary celebration in Lokoja said the laboratories were also equipped with state of the arts machines.

According to him, the association also extended the gesture to Arabic and Islamic studies, Markaz and Bishop Delisle college, where it donated science and education laboratory kits as well as textbooks.

The chairman stated that the forum was established 10 years ago and has recorded tremendous achievements.

“The forum has executed projects that have direct bearings to the lives of Lokoja people, especially in the areas of science education and health care delivery. It encourages members to support and champion the payment of school fees of indigent students in the ancient city,” he noted.

He said the forum is a non-governmental and non-political association which has the men and women of pedigree as its Board of Trustees and equally has some prominent Lokoja indigenes as members.

Dignitaries who attended the ceremony included the Mayaki of Lokoja,Alhaji Ibrahim Idris,chief Ali Lawal and many prominent indigenes.

