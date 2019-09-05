Forum donates blocks of classrooms to Kwara community

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ilorin Emirate Stakeholders Forum yesterday commissioned two blocks of classrooms at Alaparo community in Morro local government area of Kwara state.

The project, according to its convener, Hon. Ahmed Yinka Aluko, is part of the forum’s 2018 /2019 intervention plan.

He said the forum was established to develop the numerous communities in the emirate.

Aluko added that the group believed that by providing befitting learning environment children in rural communities will also have the opportunity to be useful to themselves and society.

The state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while speaking at event reiterated the resolve of his administration to revamp the education sector.

The governor, who commended the Forum for the gesture, said the school would be used as a model for other communities and directed the forum to identify 20 communities in need of such intervention which will be supported by the state government.

The chairman of the Project Implementation Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Aliagan, said he was shocked by the dilapidated buildings being used in the school.

