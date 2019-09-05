  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Forum donates blocks of classrooms to Kwara community
ADVERTISEMENT

Forum donates blocks of classrooms to Kwara community

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Abdulrahman-abdulrazaq of Kwara State
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.

The Ilorin Emirate Stakeholders Forum yesterday commissioned two blocks of classrooms at Alaparo community in Morro local government area of Kwara state.

The project, according to its convener, Hon.  Ahmed Yinka Aluko, is part of the forum’s 2018 /2019 intervention plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the forum was established to develop the numerous communities in the emirate.

Aluko added that the group believed that by providing befitting learning environment children in rural communities will also have the opportunity to be useful to themselves and society.

The state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while speaking at event reiterated the resolve of his administration to revamp the education sector.

The governor, who commended the Forum for the gesture, said the school would be used as a model for other communities and directed the forum to identify 20 communities in need of such intervention which  will be supported by the state government.

The chairman of the Project Implementation Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Aliagan, said he was shocked by the dilapidated buildings being used in the school.

 

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.