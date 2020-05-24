Forum decries attempt to restore sacked TCN MD

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Power Sector Stakeholders’ Forum has warned against any attempt to bring back the sacked Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Usman Mohammed.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday night announced the removal of Usman Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

It said Sule Abdulaziz was now the new Managing Director of TCN and would currently serve in an acting capacity.

The Forum also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, over alleged interference in the activities of the Ministry of Power.

In a communique signed by the National Coordinator of the forum, Mr. Musa Dawop, and released after their meeting, the group called on the President to investigate the interest of the SGF in the power ministry.

The stakeholders added that they were aware that “the approval for the sack of Mohammed was graciously granted by the President and duly conveyed to the Minister of Power through the Chief of Staff”.

“For the avoidance of doubt the role of the SGF is mainly advisory and policy coordination. So far, beyond delegated duties, there are more than ten agencies directly domiciled under the supervision of the SGF and where he can exercise his power as he so wishes,” the group added.

The group also condemned the allegedly sponsored protest that took place in Abuja after the removal of the MD of TCN, saying it was “diversionary”.

It raised an alarm that “unpatriotic agents within the ministry are being used to block the deal brokered with Siemens of Germany to revamp the power sector”.

“We will continue to watch over the power sector with vigilance to ensure that no individual, no matter how highly placed will sabotage or derail the well-intentioned efforts of the President to improve the power sector and transform our national economy,” the statement added.

