  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Former VP Atiku, storms Senate to attend varsity public hearing
ADVERTISEMENT

Former VP Atiku, storms Senate to attend varsity public hearing

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date

The former Vice President and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stormed senate to attend public hearing on the Bill for the establishment of Modibbo Adama University Yola.

The public hearing is ongoing alongside that of a bill for the establishment of federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Funtua, Katsina State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event has been declared open by Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege who described the hearing as timely.

He said the purpose of the hearing is ” To understand ourselves with stakeholders in the establishment of the two Universities”

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.