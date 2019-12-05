Former VP Atiku, storms Senate to attend varsity public hearing

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Vice President and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stormed senate to attend public hearing on the Bill for the establishment of Modibbo Adama University Yola.

The public hearing is ongoing alongside that of a bill for the establishment of federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Funtua, Katsina State.

The event has been declared open by Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege who described the hearing as timely.

He said the purpose of the hearing is ” To understand ourselves with stakeholders in the establishment of the two Universities”

