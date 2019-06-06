Former Rep member rates 8th legislature low

ADVERTISEMENT

A former member of House of Representatives representing Ado Odo/Ota Federal Constituency, Hon Babatunde Ogunola has rated the eight legislature of the National Assembly low over it performance in the last four years.

He accused the legislature of lack strong political will to put the executive on its toes in order to place the country on the right path of good governance.

Ogunola who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said a number of Nigerians have lost confidence in the legislature and there is need for the ninth assembly to raise the bar.

He asked the next assembly to put in measures to fight poverty, insecurity and ensure unity of Nigeria.

The former lawmaker money bag as major challenges confronting Nigerian political system.

He said “One of the reasons that I have observed is that there is no appreciation in good governance, my observation is that most credible and House of Representatives members as well as senators don’t usually get the opportunity of returning back to the office.“

“People often neglect the good performances of their elected people into office because I cite myself as an example, I did well and I performed credibly during my tenure in office.”

