Former Presidents Jonathan, Obasanjo meet at global summit

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Patience and Olusegun Obasanjo

Former presidents of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, and Olusegun Obasanjo met at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.

The summit is to make case for lasting peace, interdependence & shared values among the world’s peoples and nations.

Jonathan also posted a picture of himself, his wife Patience and Obasanjo on his tweeter handle on Tuesday, expressing his delight at meeting his boss.

Jonathan served as the President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 while Obasanjo served as military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. Jonathan was a Governor when Obasanjo was serving as the president.

Jonathan had jetted out of the country on Friday to attend the 2020 Global Peace Summit, after visiting President Muhammad Buhari  to brief him about the summit on Thursday during a closed-door meeting.

Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, had also in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the former President would lead many other African leaders going for the summit.

In his tweet at the summit, Jonathan called for concerted efforts to seek peace in the world, noting that “Let’s reach out to the recesses of our hearts & act always in love  to save our people.”

