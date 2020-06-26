Former Oyo governor, Ajimobi, dies

ADVERTISEMENT

He left at a crucial moment – Buhari

I’ve lost a dedicated friend and brother- Tinubu

NGF, 36 govs, PDP mourn

Many sympathisers yesterday stormed the Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, Abiola Ajimobi’s country home after news of his death filtered into the town in the afternoon.

The sympathisers were wailing in anguish as our correspondent reports that many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state also trooped to sympathise with the family.

A family source told reporters in Ibadan that the former governor will be buried at 10am today according to Islamic rite.

The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, finally died yesterday, according to findings by our correspondent.

Ajimobi, who was governor from 2011 to 2019, was named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling APC last week but never resumed.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said former Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State left the world at a crucial moment when the ruling APC and the country needed his counsels to heal and grow.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman Femi Adesina, said his absence will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

The president commiserated with government and people of Oyo State, saying his contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered.

He said the deceased remained steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, while “working assiduously” for the creation of the APC.

National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in mourning Ajimobi’s death said: “Yoruba race and Oyo State have lost a favourite son.”

Describing the death as a personal loss, he further said “With his departure, Nigeria has lost an outstanding statesman and one of its most able politicians…I have lost a dedicated friend, brother and ally.”

Meanwhile, a senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin has described the late former governor as his blood brother, leader, and benefactor, saying, “My cousin, political leaders and benefactors are no more. Even though we are deeply saddened at the turn of the event, we still thank Allah for a life well spent. Adieu”.

Also, The Northern Governors Forum (NGF), through its Chairman, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed shock over Senator Ajimobi’s death.

In a condolence message, the forum said the sterling leadership qualities of late Ajimobi and his role in the formation of the APC endeared him to many party members which led to his appointment as deputy national chairman, south.

The NGF further described the late Ajimobi as a man of integrity who served the people of Oyo State and Nigeria with excellence, adding that his contributions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during his career had a significant impact on its growth and development.

APC in Lagos State also mourned Ajimobi’s death.

Its spokesman, Seye Oladejo said Senator Ajimobi was well known for his eloquence, passion about the welfare of his people and a principled position to democratic ideals.

“There is no doubt that he died at a time his experience as an astute administrator and leader is needed most in the party in particular and the nation as a whole,” the party said.

Governors of the 36 states of the country also condoled with the family of Ajimobi.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, in a condolence message yesterday, said the late Ajimobi encouraged the strengthening of ties between governors and served as a counselor to others, including himself.

A statement released by the forum read: “I, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, wish, on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body for all the 36 Governors and their peoples at the subnational level, to offer our deepest condolences to the family of our late colleague and father Abiola Ajimobi.

“The late Abiola Ajimobi was not just our colleague as governors; he was also a pillar of support to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) whose contributions to the Forum’s debates were filled with wisdom besides their depth,” the forum said.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described Sen. Abiola Ajimobi’s death as a national tragedy.

The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja that his death was a huge loss not just to the APC but the entire nation.

“Sen. Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broadminded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life,” the PDP said.

