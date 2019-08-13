Former NPC chairman Makama mourns Daily Trust reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

A former chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Samuila Danko Makama, has condoled with Daily Trust over the death of its reporter Bashir Liman.

Makama described Bashir as “a pleasant promising young man who will be missed by all who knew him.”

“May he rest in perfect peace. And may God comfort his family, relations, friends and the entire Daily Trust family,” he added.

Liman died on Saturday in a motor accident accident along Ningi road while traveling to Jama’are in Bauchi State

He is survived by his parents and siblings.

