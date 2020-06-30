Former NEPC director dies

  1. Home
By Vincent A Yusuf 
Late Aliyu Mohammed Lawal
A former Acting Executive Director of the Nigerian Export promotion Council, Aliyu Mohammed Lawal, has died.

His eldest son, Mohammed, said he died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at Wuse General Hospital, Abuja.

Until his death, Lawal was the Chief Executive Officer of AML Global Trade Ltd.

He had also served as a faculty member of the Lagos Business School, Lagos and the Abuja Enterprise Development Agency.

