Former Minister gets staff of office as Emir of Nasarawa

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
The new Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril

A former Minister of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril has receive his staff of office as the 12th Emir of Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

In his speech at the event, held in TAAL Sports Complex of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Jibril called on the people to unite in developing the state through tolerance, hardwork and cooperation with constituted and traditional institutions.

In his speech, Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Otto said the ascension of Emir Ibrahim Usman Jibril was a timely choice for the future of the state and Nigeria.

