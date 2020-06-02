Former Lagos Senator, Muniru Muse, dies at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

A former National Assembly member representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Muniru Adekunle Muse, is dead.

He died at the age of 80 at Ahmadiyya Hospital Apapa after a brief illness.

His son, Sulaimon Muse, announced his death on Tuesday.

“I just lost a very caring and kind-hearted father, Senator Munirudeen Adekunle Muse.

“I saw you last, right inside the Lagos Central Mosque.

“I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” he wrote.

Senator Muse represented Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Senate between 2007 and 2011 after Senator Musiliu Obanikoro vacated the seat.

He was then succeeded by Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of former Governor of the state and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Before his sojourn in the Senate, Muse was Chairman of Apapa Local Government Council between 1999 and 2002, Executive Secretary of the local government between 2003 and 2004, and reelected Chairman of the local government in 2004, a position he held until his election into the Senate in 2007.

The deceased, who was a chieftain of the APC, was, before venturing into politics, a manager at the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and a close associate of former Governor of the old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

In his four-year stint in the Senate, he was a member of committees on State & Local Government, Solid Minerals, Police Affairs, National Planning, Marine Transport, Interior Affairs and Air Force.

