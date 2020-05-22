Former Kano governor loses wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajiya Halima Gaya, the wife of former governor of Kano state, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya has died.

Gaya was Executive Governor, Kano State from 1992 to 1993.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan have commiserated with Senator Gaya over the death of Hajiya Halima.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described late Hajiya Halima as a “remarkable woman who dedicated herself to promoting education’’.

Lawan commiserated with the people and government of Kano State over the tragic loss of a pillar behind their former governor.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the Gaya family and share their grief over the death of a beloved wife and loving mother.

“May Almighty Allah console the entire family, give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and accept the soul of the departed,” Lawan said.

