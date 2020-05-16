Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Yakubu Bityong, is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Yakubu Bityong, a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly is dead.

Bityong who represented Kaura Constituency in the Assembly from 2011 to 2019, died on Friday night in Kaduna at the age of 56.

A political associate of the deceased, Yakubu Umaru-Spider, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.

Umaru-Spider, a former Secretary of Kaura Local Government, said that Bityong was two weeks ago diagnosed with lungs complications and placed on treatment.

“He became normal and continued with his life until yesterday (Friday), when he became ill again.

“He was taken to General hospital Unguwan Boro, around 8:30 p.m. but there was no doctor on seat and just minutes after 11 p.m. he gave up the ghost,” he said.

Bityong was born on July 6, 1963 in Matuak Rimi, Moro’a Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area.

He held a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Health Education from University of Maiduguri, and Master’s and doctorate degrees in Sport Management from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was a Board Member, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority from 1999 to 2003.

He was also Commissioner in the ministries of Youths and Sports; Non-Governmental Organisation; and Special Duties between 2003 and 2010.

NAN correspondent, who visited the deceased’s residence at No 5, Jema’a close, Unguwan Boro, Kaduna, reports that it was filled with family members, politicians, and other sympathisers. (NAN)

