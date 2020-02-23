Former Governor Yero gives solution for peace in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has summarised Nigeria’s security challenges to the problem of leadership and poverty.

He stressed that unless the two issues are tackled squarely, peace will continue to elude the nation.

Yero was speaking at the 5th International Love and Tolerance Conference, an initiative of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, Kaduna and Ufuk Dialogue, Abuja.

He said Nigeria’s leadership challenges could be categorized into community leadership, family values, religious leadership and political leadership.

The former governor also said the political leadership that make up the government has its own challenges which contributes greatly to the security challenges adding that: “Some of the political aspirants want to be there by all means and it doesn’t matter how they get there, and then after they become what they want to be, then they face the challenge of trying to ensure peace and security while they have already created the problems by themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Speaking at the conference, the North Central Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Israel Akonji said while both Christians and Muslims are victims of killings, Nigerians must also agree that there have been targeted killings.

Dr. Akonji said: “because if you attack an institution, and the institution for instance is like the recent Christian seminary here, definitely some people have the right to say my fellow Christians. It is still within the context of the fact that Muslims and Christians are being killed yet some can isolate themselves as targets.”

On his part, the Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Aliyu advised that religious, community and political leaders must “work the talk” on issues of peace adding that, “our scriptures are full of passages on peace, hospitality and kindness but we must get out of the shackles of the psychological complex of cowardice of not being able to put into practice what we learn from our scriptures.”

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ufuk Dialogue, Kamil Kemanci said the most important factor in the creation and promotion of sustainable peace is the realisation of good governance while promoting justice through increased transparency, accountability, the rule of law and strengthening democracy.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App