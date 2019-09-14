  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Former finance minister Okonjo-Iweala loses dad
ADVERTISEMENT

Former finance minister Okonjo-Iweala loses dad

By Victor Sorokwu, Asaba Published Date

The ruling house of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, has announced the demise of its traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obi (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo at 91 years.

According to his daughter and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in a press release by her media adviser, Paul C. Nwabuikwu, the monarch died in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States of America and Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the family is immensely grateful that his last moments were peaceful and that he died the same way he lived his life – with quiet dignity.

In the statement, the former minister described her father as “a passionate intellectual and prolific writer whose last book was published at the age of 90.”

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.