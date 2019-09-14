Former finance minister Okonjo-Iweala loses dad

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling house of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, has announced the demise of its traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obi (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo at 91 years.

According to his daughter and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in a press release by her media adviser, Paul C. Nwabuikwu, the monarch died in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States of America and Ghana.

She said the family is immensely grateful that his last moments were peaceful and that he died the same way he lived his life – with quiet dignity.

In the statement, the former minister described her father as “a passionate intellectual and prolific writer whose last book was published at the age of 90.”

