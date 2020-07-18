Former Edo Speaker, Garuba, is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, is dead.

It was gathered that Garuba, a two-time member of Edo Assembly died of undisclosed illness Saturday morning at an Abuja hospital.

The former speaker, a lawyer was elected into the Edo State House of Assembly in 2003, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but, he became Speaker in 2007.

After his exit from legislative duty, Zakawanu Garuba was appointed into the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC to serve as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Administration (now known as the corporate services directorate of the commission).

He was born on 23 August 1965, at Akpekpe community in Auchi kingdom in Etsako West local government area of the state.

Garuba studied law at the University of Ife, Ile Ife, Osun State (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and was called to Bar in 1990.

He held the traditional title of Oshiote of Auchi Kingdom.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App